BJP will retain all ten LS seats: State chief Nayab Saini

Haryana BJP president and Kurukshetra Member of Parliament (MP) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday claimed that the party would win all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and they will strengthen the BJP’s tally to make Narendra Modi Prime minister for a third consecutive term. On alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Saini said that the alliance was formed after the State Assembly polls and the Central leadership will take a call on this. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters in Rohtak after meetings with senior party leaders regarding preparations of the Lok Sabha elections, Saini said, they are focusing on rural voters and a campaign ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ will be launched to connect with rural voters ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

“The Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party’s state in-charge Biplab Deb will inaugurate offices in all ten Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday. We have discussed in meetings about winning all ten Lok Sabha seats and electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third straight term. Our workers and leaders will connect with voters and appraise them about the policies of Union and state governments,” he added.

On alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Saini said that the alliance was formed after the State Assembly polls and the Central leadership will take a call on this. Replying to a question that if party can give tickets to new faces, BJP state chief Nayab Singh said that such decisions will be taken by the Parliamentary board of BJP.

The BJP state president had held two meetings – one with convener and in-charges of all ten Lok Sabha seats and second with state election management committee to discuss the strategy of Lok Sabha polls.

Two senior BJP leaders, who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity, said that the party is planning to contest all ten Lok Sabha seats on its own and the party high command will decide about the future alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata party (JJP).

“The party has started a survey process about probable candidates in all ten Lok Sabha seats and the party is now in election mode. The chief minister will inaugurate the party office for Ambala Lok Sabha seat and Biplab Deb for Faridabad Parliamentary seat on Tuesday. Most of the party leaders are in favour of contesting the polls in Haryana alone and we are capable of retaining all ten Lok Sabha seats. The voters will vote on the PM’s face,” they added.

When reporters asked Haryana CM Khattar about their alliance with JJP in future, he said that this is part of strategy and he will not reveal it.

Last week, JJP national president Ajay Chautala had said the JJP was also preparing for all ten Lok Sabha seats and BJP and JJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance.