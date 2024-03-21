BJP will secure win on all 10 seats in Haryana: CM Saini

: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday claimed that the Congress is not a challenge for them, and they will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. : Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday claimed that the Congress is not a challenge for them, and they will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Interacting with the media here after chairing a meeting of BJP’s state election committee, Saini claimed that they will repeat the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls this time and the BJP will secure a win with a bigger margin on all 10 seats in Haryana.

“In the last polls too, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooada claimed to change the state government after securing win in general polls, but the duo lost the election. This time too, people will repose faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The chief minister attacked the Congress and termed former CM Hooda’s rule from 2005 to 2014 as “full of corrupt activities”.

“During Congress government, jobs were given to the loved ones of their MLAs, but ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar changed this system and brought transparency in the recruitment process. Eligible youths were given jobs on merit bases,” he added.

On being asked about announcement of candidates for remaining four seats in Haryana, Saini said that the names of candidates have been discussed and the list will be released soon.

A senior BJP leader said that they have discussed canvassing and leaders have been asked to appraise people about the policies of the Modi and Haryana governments.

“The party is planning to field two Brahmin candidates, one from the Jat community out of the four remaining seats. The party is exploring options for Kurukshetra seat and a family member from Naveen Jindal’s family is likely to contest the poll. The party want to field a Jat nominee from Hisar,” the leader added.

Vij is our leader, will go and meet him: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that he will go and meet Anil Vij, saying he is their senior leader and will get guidance from him.

Senior BJP leader and former home minister Anil Vij did not find a place in the Saini-led cabinet.

Vij has apparently been upset with the party not keeping him in the loop when they decided to make Saini the chief minister by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party meeting in Rohtak, Saini was asked why Vij is upset. In response to this question, he said, “Anil Vij is our leader, a senior leader, we get guidance from him, in future also we will get his guidance. I will go and meet respected Anil Vij.”

On Wednesday, newly inducted minister Aseem Goel, who is MLA from Ambala City, neighbouring constituency of Vij’s Ambala Cantt, called on Vij at the latter’s Ambala residence.