BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters.

Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a ‘refuge for criminals’ and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.

“Six MLAs out of 90 in Haryana have received death threats so far, but the police have failed to take action. Due to the atmosphere of fear, industrialists are reluctant to invest here and are migrating to other states,” the former CM said.

The senior Congress leader said the situation was similar before his government came to power in Haryana in 2005.

“ After assuming power in 2005, we eliminated crime and criminals from the state. During that time, Haryana was number one in terms of development and Japan’s 70% investment was in Gurgaon only. But now, the situation has altered completely. Scams in registry, liquor, paddy purchase, recruitment and AMRUT scheme are being exposed everyday. We don’t have a coalition government, but a government of scams,” Hooda added.

Haryana has full right over Chandigarh

Responding to a question regarding Chandigarh, Hooda said the state government should not dilute the claim on its capital.

“Haryana has full rights over Chandigarh in 60:40 ratio. If Haryana gets compensation and Hindi-speaking areas in the same proportion, then it is ready to make its own capital. The present government is constantly trying to water down the rights of the state. For the land of assembly in its own capital, the central government is valuing 10 acres at ₹500 crore. It is clear from this that the government is diluting Haryana’s authority over Chandigarh,” he added.

Bishnoi should resign before joining BJP

On Adampur legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi’s likelihood to join the BJP, Hooda said he is free to make any decision, but he should resign from the MLA’s post before doing so.

“He reached Haryana assembly by garnering votes as Congress nominee. If Adampur by-election is held in such a situation, then Congress is fully prepared for it. In Adampur also, the Congress would register a win, like we did in Baroda,” the former CM claimed.