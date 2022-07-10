BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters.
Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a ‘refuge for criminals’ and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
“Six MLAs out of 90 in Haryana have received death threats so far, but the police have failed to take action. Due to the atmosphere of fear, industrialists are reluctant to invest here and are migrating to other states,” the former CM said.
The senior Congress leader said the situation was similar before his government came to power in Haryana in 2005.
“ After assuming power in 2005, we eliminated crime and criminals from the state. During that time, Haryana was number one in terms of development and Japan’s 70% investment was in Gurgaon only. But now, the situation has altered completely. Scams in registry, liquor, paddy purchase, recruitment and AMRUT scheme are being exposed everyday. We don’t have a coalition government, but a government of scams,” Hooda added.
Haryana has full right over Chandigarh
Responding to a question regarding Chandigarh, Hooda said the state government should not dilute the claim on its capital.
“Haryana has full rights over Chandigarh in 60:40 ratio. If Haryana gets compensation and Hindi-speaking areas in the same proportion, then it is ready to make its own capital. The present government is constantly trying to water down the rights of the state. For the land of assembly in its own capital, the central government is valuing 10 acres at ₹500 crore. It is clear from this that the government is diluting Haryana’s authority over Chandigarh,” he added.
Bishnoi should resign before joining BJP
On Adampur legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi’s likelihood to join the BJP, Hooda said he is free to make any decision, but he should resign from the MLA’s post before doing so.
“He reached Haryana assembly by garnering votes as Congress nominee. If Adampur by-election is held in such a situation, then Congress is fully prepared for it. In Adampur also, the Congress would register a win, like we did in Baroda,” the former CM claimed.
-
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
-
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
-
Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner. Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
-
BMC scraps tender for ₹44cr aquarium at Byculla zoo
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has scrapped the contentious ₹44-crore tenders that were floated for the construction of a state-of-the-art aquarium at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan or Byculla Zoo. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the project was scrapped because the BMC has already received a go-ahead from the state government for building an aquarium and marine research centre at the Worli on a plot occupied by government dairy.
-
Bengaluru logs 831 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Karnataka on Sunday reported 942 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total infections to 39,79,021, the State Health Department said. Active cases stood at 6,898. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 831 while there were 30 cases in Mysuru, 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 11 each in Belagavi and Kolar and 10 in Udupi. There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the State. The total tests done is 6.72 crore till date.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics