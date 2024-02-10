BJP-JJP is diverting attention of people from core issues: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP-JJP government is diverting the attention of the people from core issues by confusing them in various online portals, which are not even working properly. Hooda was addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri on Friday. (HT Photo)

Hooda, while addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri, said that criminals are active in Haryana and law and order has collapsed completely.

“When I resumed charge as chief minister of Haryana in 2005, the criminals either left the state or surrendered before the police. If I get a chance again, I will again provide a free atmosphere to people. The people can do their businesses without any fear,” he added.

He said Haryana is now popular for issues, including rising unemployment, crime, inflation, drugs and the plight of sports players.

“The government trapped people in the hassle of Parivar Pehchan Patra, property ID, Meri Fasal Mera Byora. The only work of this government is to cut the ration of the poor and pension of the elderly,” he added.

Hooda said that today the farmers are not even getting the MSP of millet.

Hooda said that the previous Congress government had waived off the electricity bills of farmers worth ₹1,600 crore. “Free plots of 100 yards were given to 3.82 lakh poor families. Children from poor families were given scholarships for education from the first group, but this government has stopped all the schemes for poor welfare,” he added.