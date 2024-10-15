BJP’s Israna MLA Panwar resigns from Rajya Sabha

The Haryana BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar, who has been elected as an MLA from Israna (reserve) assembly constituency, resigned from the Upper House on Monday. Vice-president and chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, accepts the resignation of Krishan Lal Panwar, member of the council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Panwar, 66, is a prominent Dalit face of the BJP in the state and he has been elected to the assembly for the sixth term. In view of his seniority and the fact that he held portfolios of transport, housing and jails during the first term (2014-2019) of the BJP government in Haryana, Panwar is a front-runner for the Cabinet berth when the BJP government will be sworn in for the record third time on October 17 in Panchkula.

As per the Rajya Sabha website, Panwar, who was elected in August 2022, resigned on Monday. His Rajya Sabha term was till August 1, 2028.

Panwar met chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation saying that he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as the MLA from Israna assembly constituency.

“Vice-president and chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Krishan Lal Panwar, member of council of states (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with constitutional prescriptions,” Dhankhar said in a post on ‘X’.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats and Panwar’s resignation will create a vacancy in the Upper House from the state. Ram Chander Jangra, Subhash Barala, and Kiran Choudhry are in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana as BJP members, while Kartikeya Sharma is an Independent member from the state.

Panwar won Israna seat of Panipat by a margin of 13,895 votes. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections.

“Submitted my resignation from Rajya Sabh membership...,” Panwar said in a post on ‘X’, seeking blessings before starting a new innings.