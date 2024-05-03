BJP’s Naveen Jindal, his AAP rival Sushil Gupta file nominations from Kurukshetra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is contesting from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday filed his nomination papers and declared his and his wife Shallu’s movable and immovable assets over ₹1,000 crore. Before filing their nomination papers, Gupta took out a roadshow, in which Hooda was present, while Jindal addressed a rally. (HT Photo)

Jindal, 54, also declared that neither he nor his wife own any vehicle. He also disclosed details of criminal cases, including three each by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against him or his companies.

In two of the three CBI cases, charges have been framed in two that have also been challenged before the court, while charges are yet to be framed in PMLA cases.

The 54-year-old was accompanied by Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini. Later, he addressed a public gathering in which his family members and BJP leaders, including the chief minister, were present.

Hitting out at the AAP, Saini said, “It is not education, but liquor that has become the identity of the party.”

Appealing to the voters of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency to make Jindal victorious, the chief minister also warned the AAP and its ally Congress under the INDIA bloc that Jindal will register his victory with a margin of over five lakh votes.

Addressing the rally before filing his nomination, Jindal said the people of Kurukshetra gave him a chance to serve earlier for 10 years and now he was seeking one more chance to serve them. Under Modi’s leadership, the country has progressed in various spheres, said Jindal.

Jindal, a two-time MP, had switched over to the BJP from Congress in March this year. He will face Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state president Sushil Gupta, Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala, among others.

Jindal’s wife Shallu appealed to the people to make her husband victorious.

“My husband is not a stranger to you. He served you as an MP from 2004 to 2014. He is not only a leader who has come to fight polls. He is the son of Kurukshetra who is ever ready to serve society. For the Jindal family, politics is only a medium to serve the people,” she said.

In a veiled attack on Jindal’s AAP and INLD rivals, she said, “I am hopeful that outsiders who have come to Kurukshetra to only fight polls, you (people) will show them the door”.

Jindal’s AAP rival from Kurukshetra Sushil Gupta, who also filed his nomination papers, has declared his and his wife’s movable and immovable assets at around ₹169 crore.

Gupta, 63, was accompanied by Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan and Punjab’s finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

After Gupta filed his papers before the district magistrate as INDIA bloc candidate, Cheema, addressing a rally, said the biggest fear for the BJP is jailed Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and the whole nation is watching their “dictatorship”, while the voters are ready to reply jail with their vote in the ongoing elections.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Gupta said the INDIA bloc was getting overwhelming support from the peole.

Targeting the BJP in Haryana, he said it is amusing to know that the BJP had to borrow six of their 10 candidates in Haryana and are dreaming of getting 400 plus seats in the country.

“There is increasing crime, drug menace and unemployment and people will reject the ruling party,” he added.

Holding a copy of the Constitution of India in his hand, Congress candidate from Ambala Varun Chaudhary (Mullana) walked in to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan accompanied Varun as he filed the nomination.

“We have taken a vow to save the Constitution,” said the 44-year-old Congress candidate, a lawyer by profession. Varun is an MLA from Mullana and the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana.

“Even if we have to sacrifice our lives to save the constitution we will not hesitate,” said Varun. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Varun said, “Voices of every section of the society are being suppressed. The people are fed up with ‘jumlebaazi’ and thus the BJP candidates are facing protests.”

Addressing the public meeting organised before the nomination, Hooda said, “This is not just the Lok Sabha elections, but a fight to save the Constitution of the country.”

“This is why the opposition parties have united and formed the INDIA bloc. In Haryana, this alliance is contesting the elections with full strength, and all communities are going to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc and defeat the BJP. This victory will lay the foundation of the Congress government in Haryana along with the Centre,” he added.

“When the Congress government is formed, 30 lakh youth in the Centre and more than 2 lakh youth in Haryana will get permanent government jobs as per their merit, without any paper leak. Besides, farmers will be given the guarantee of MSP and freedom from debt,” said Hooda, adding “State employees will get an old pension scheme and elderly people will get ₹6,000 old age pension.”

Udaibhan said, “The national leadership of Congress has handed us the biggest weapon in the form of a manifesto, to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party will be wiped out wherever the Congress manifesto reaches.”

The Haryana Congress president said, “The party has fielded a dedicated, educated and committed youth from Ambala. Despite being in the Opposition, he has been chosen as the best MLA. If such a candidate represents Ambala in the election, he will perform his best in the Parliament as well.”

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.