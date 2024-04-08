BJP’s Patiala nominee Preneet faces farmer’s ire during campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, faced farmer’s ire during her campaign in Patran town on Sunday. Heavy police deployment prevented any untoward incident (HT photo)

Preneet, who recently switched from Congress to BJP, was shown black flags during her visit to Patran to participate in the booth summit. As soon as Preneet reached the venue, farmers started raising slogans against the BJP.

Heavy police deployment prevented any untoward incident.

She is the third BJP candidate in Punjab to face the farmers’ protest during campaigning. Earlier, the saffron party’s candidate from Faridkot constituency, Hans Raj Hans and Amritsar nominee former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu also faced farmer’s protests.

Reacting to it, Preneet said in a democratic society, everyone has a right to protest and make their voices heard. “Our farmers are our ‘Annadatas’. I and my family members, especially Capt Amarinder Singh ji, have always championed their rights and stood up for them. As their elected representative, I have always tried to bring their demands to the notice of the Union government and will continue to do so in the future,” she added.

Later, while addressing the party workers, she said that the last 10 years of Narendra Modi’s government was a testament to how a “people-centric” government was run. “The 10 years of the Modi government have been a testament to how a people-centric government is run. Modi ji has started many schemes that are providing direct benefit to millions of people across the nation,” she said.