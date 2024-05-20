 BJP’s Purvanchal wing flays Khaira over UP, Bihar remarks - Hindustan Times
BJP’s Purvanchal wing flays Khaira over UP, Bihar remarks

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 20, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Mishra described this as a “manifestation of the divisive thinking prevalent within the Congress party”, which aims to fracture communities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cornered Congress MLA and party nominee from Sangrur Sukhpal Khaira over his remarks on migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. In response to the statement made by Khaira, the Purvanchal wing of the BJP announced that they will file a complaint with the Election Commission regarding his remarks. Furthermore, the BJP will hold protests against the Congress across Punjab in response to his comments.

Members of the BJP’s Purvanchal wing addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)
Members of the BJP’s Purvanchal wing addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Rajesh Mishra, president and Purvanchal wing of BJP, AN Mishra, Raj Singh Rajput, Bunty Pathania, Surinder Shukla, Raj Kumar Bhardwaj, and Chandra Bhan Chauhan condemned Khaira’s statement. They alleged that Khaira said that Purvanchali community from Bihar and UP should not be allowed to live or work in Punjab.

Mishra described this as a “manifestation of the divisive thinking prevalent within the Congress party”, which aims to fracture communities. He also recalled a “similar divisive statement” made by former chief minister Charanjit Channi during the assembly elections, highlighting the ongoing issues within the Congress.

Mishra questioned why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Punjab Congress president Raja Warring have not yet taken action against Khaira. He emphasised the significant contribution of the Purvanchal people, who work hard and have contributed to the progress of Punjab. He criticised Khaira for not considering this before making his statement.

When contacted, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and party nominee from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Khaira has already clarified and cleared his stance on the issue.

He said it goes without saying that the Congress party does not believe in discriminating against anyone for any reason whether caste, creed, colour, language, religion, region or state. He said it is the Congress which is fighting the battle to save and protect the Constitution for the same reasons.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP’s Purvanchal wing flays Khaira over UP, Bihar remarks

