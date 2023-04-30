AAP novices pushed Punjab into economic duress, lawlessness: BJP

Bharatiya Janta Party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh said that the AAP is a “motley crowd of novices” who have pushed the state into complete economic duress and lawlessness. Singh said that Punjab was going through a transitional period and unfortunately the AAP had no experience and vision to revamp the state’s economic health. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a gathering of medical fraternity, Singh said that Punjab was going through a transitional period and unfortunately the AAP had no experience and vision to revamp the state’s economic health. “The entire fabric of Punjab’s population and culture is under phenomenal pressure. The youth are migrating to Canada and USA in hoards as they see no future in Punjab,” he said.

“The civil hospitals, which are backbone of common man, are in shambles in Punjab. The government schools are in total neglect and entire generation of Punjabis who cannot afford expensive private schools are losing out on quality education and opportunities for employment,” Singh said.

Hailing the 100 episodes of Maan Ki Baat, Singh said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he connected every month with the public of the nation. “One cannot even recall any PM of Congress who reached out to the nation. The colonial mindset of the Congress leadership has alienated it from the general public,” said Singh.