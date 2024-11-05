BKI module busted, 4 held for attack on right-wing leaders

In a joint operation, the counter-intelligence wing and Ludhiana police busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module allegedly run by hardcore terrorists Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Sabi, both believed to be living abroad. Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal with other senior police officials addressing the media persons regarding the arrest of accused in petrol bomb attack in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

Those arrested have been identified as Manish Sahib, Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, Anil Kumar alias, Sunny, all residents of Nawanshehar (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), and Jaswinder Singh, alias Pinder, of Boothgarh village in Ludhiana, while one of their accomplice, Lovepreet Singh, alias Monu, is on the run. The accused were arrested from different locations.

Police said the accused were involved in attacks on right-wing leaders, including the October 16 incident targeting Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and the November 2 attack on Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana’s house in Ludhiana’s Model Town Extension.

The police suspect involvement of more people in the crime. The arrested accused are between the age group of 30 and 35 years and are school dropouts, the police said, adding that more Hindu outfit leaders were also on the target of the accused.

Harjit Singh ‘Laddi’ is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the murder of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal, and carries a reward of ₹10 lakh.

The police have seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones reportedly used to conduct reconnaissance and track targets from their possession. The bike belongs to Ravinder Pal Singh.

Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that Ladi and Sabi hired the accused for carrying out attacks on Shiv Sena leaders through Manish Sahib, who is a close to Ladi. The other accused are from low-income groups and were lured by Ladi with money to carry out attacks. It is yet not known how much money was promised and how much was paid, he added.

Ravinder Pal Singh and Anil Kumar are facing trial in two cases of drug peddling.

Chahal said the motive behind carrying out the petrol bomb attacks was to spread panic and disturb law and order in the state.

“Prima facie, Ravinder Pal Singh, Anil Kumar and Jaswinder Singh were involved in hurling petrol bomb on the house of Bakshi on October 16, while Lovepreet has replaced Jaswinder Singh in carrying out petrol bomb attack on house of Khurana on November 2,” said Chahal.

“The accused are targeting those who are making inflammatory statements on social networking sites. We have already issued a ban order to deter such statements and seven FIRs have been registered,” he added.

Replying to a query about an alleged email sent by a Pakistan-based terrorist group which took the responsibilities of carrying out the attacks, the Chahal said nothing can be said about it. He added that the police are reviewing the security of Hindu leaders.