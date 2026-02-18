BKU (Ugrahan) activists, police clash in Bathinda; tear gas used

Police lobbed tear-gas shells at Jeond village in Bathinda district on Wednesday to disperse stone-pelting activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan). Heavy police presence at Jeond village in Bathinda district to prevent Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) activists from marching to the district administrative complex on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The clash broke out after the authorities moved to prevent the BKU members from reaching the district administrative complex for a protest.

Initial reports suggest several BKU members sustained injuries in the clash.

Heavy police deployment remained in place at inter-district borders and city entry points, where barricades were put up to foil the dharna.

The BKU is demanding the release of its leaders Baldev Singh and Shagandeep Singh, who are in judicial custody for the alleged assault of DSP Rahul Bhardwaj in January last year. They are also seeking the revocation of attempt-to-murder charges. While previous bail applications were dismissed by both the district court and the Punjab and Haryana high court, a fresh bail plea is scheduled for hearing in the high court today.

The standoff follows a similar violent confrontation on February 6. While civil and police officials held multiple rounds of talks with BKU leadership, the administration maintained that the matter is sub judice and outside their jurisdiction. Despite these warnings, the union proceeded with its call for a sit-in, prompting the security crackdown.