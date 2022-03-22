BKU (Ugrahan) holds protest over ‘unfulfilled promises’ in Bathinda

On the call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) held a protest outside the district administration office at Bathinda.

Addressing the protesters, state senior vice-president of the organisation, Jhanda Singh Jethuke claimed that the BJP government had not fulfilled its promises made to the farmers. He said due to a year-long protest, the Modi government was forced to accept the main demand of the repeal of the three agriculture laws. “But the PM has remained silent on the implementation of the written promises, including legal guarantee of MSP and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri killings, made in the official letter dated December 9, 2021. They have to face people’s anger for their anti-farmer attitude,” he said.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) district president Singara Singh Mann said the Central government promised to implement all the written promises within a month. “But even after more than three months, these promises have not been fulfilled. On the contrary, a new attack has been launched on the farmers and all working people of Punjab and Haryana. The Centre has decided to take over the control of the Bhakra Beas Management Board from the people of Punjab and Haryana. We also demanded an immediate reversal of the decision,” he said.

The farm leaders said in case of the non-implementation of these demands, the Central government would face a strong farmer protest across the country. They announced that the union would reaffirm its support to the nationwide strike called by trade unions against the imposition of “pro-imperialist privatisation policies” of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by the Modi government on March 28 and 29.