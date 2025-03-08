Menu Explore
Black day for Sikh institutions, says Giani Harpreet Singh

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Mar 08, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Sikh leaders criticize SAD and SGPC for removing jathedars, calling it a black day for Sikh institutions and damaging community trust in leadership.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have come under fire from the Sikh community for removing Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar.

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh termed it a black day.

“Today is a black day for Sikh institutions. What I had said earlier was substantiated today. The SAD was not happy with the December 2 decree. Today they removed all three Jathedars who had taken the decision. Sikh institutions are being controlled by a family. SAD has not won any elections since 2012,” the former Akal Takht acting jathedar said.

Giani Harpreet said removing jathedars when SGPC doesn’t have a president is bizarre.

“Even if someone had doubts over the allegations on SAD leadership, today they have been removed. Sikhs are already not voting for SAD and now it has been made sure that they mustn’t vote for the current party leadership, he added.

“The SGPC’s sacking the jathedars has hurt the sentiments of the panth”, said Giani Kewal Singh, who is the convener of Sikh Talmel Sangathan and former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar.

Meanwhile, Damdami Taksal’s former chief spokesperson Mohkam Singh, DSGMC’s Dharam Prachar Committee Punjab chairman Manjit Singh Bhoma and radical Sikh leader Satnam Singh Manawan in a joint statement said that the SAD and SGPC will have to pay the price for their act.

“Badals have once again challenged the sovereignty of the Akal Takht Sahib by destroying its principles,” they added.

