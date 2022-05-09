LIVE: Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway
Punjab is on high alert after a minor bomb blast was reported at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening after a rocket propelled grenade hit the building.
“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Punjab Police statement said.
There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they said.
Police have cordoned off the area. Senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot.
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on the incident. “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”
The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.
-
Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition
Pune: Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth ₹4.50 lakh from two stalls at the Jain International Organisation -2022 connect, a global business summit venue, between May 7 and May 8. A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Parakh (47), a resident of Chavannagar, with Bibwewadi police station. A case under IPC 380 (theft) has been registered and PSI Sanjay Adling is investigating the case.
-
Who is Salim Fruit detained by NIA? All details here
The raids were conducted in a case pertaining to terror activities of the international terrorist network D-Company involving Dawood and his associates, who are allegedly indulged in narco-terrorism, money laundering, and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).
-
Daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 300 again
Uttar Pradesh reported 305 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the number of active cases to 1,567 of which 1,487 are in home isolation, according to data from the state health department. One death was reported from Sitapur. The previous death among Covid-19-positive patients was reported on May 7, also from Sitapur. Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 31,79,76,452 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,23,58,020 first doses and 14,27,33,761 second doses.
-
Phillaur resident robbed of bike, cash in Ludhiana
A 42-year-old man was robbed of The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur,'s motorcycle and ₹2,000 cash on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when he was heading to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to visit an ailing relative. The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur, said that when he reached near the nullah, three men on a bike waylaid him and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons.
-
Youth arrested under Pocso in Pune
Pune: The Bhosari police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old daughter of his landlady on Saturday. The accused, identified as Usman Ghulam Khan (21) of Bhosari, has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). School dropout detained for setting bikes on fire in Yerawada The Yerawada police have detained a 16-year-old school dropout for damaging four two-wheelers totally worth ₹19 lakh on Saturday night.
