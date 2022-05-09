Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LIVE: Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway
LIVE: Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway

The Punjab Police said a minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Forensic teams have been called.
(Left) The object which hit the intelligence office in Mohali. The shattered door and window panes of the office after the suspected attack.&nbsp;(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
(Left) The object which hit the intelligence office in Mohali. The shattered door and window panes of the office after the suspected attack. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Punjab is on high alert after a minor bomb blast was reported at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening after a rocket propelled grenade hit the building.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Punjab Police statement said.

The rocket-propelled grenade which hit the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
The rocket-propelled grenade which hit the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they said.

Police have cordoned off the area. Senior officials of the Punjab Police reached the spot.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on the incident. “Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.”

The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

