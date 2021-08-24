Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Blast outside Baramulla sarpanch’s house
Blast outside Baramulla sarpanch’s house

Shakarwara village’s deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad says the blast occurred on Sunday around 9pm; adds that sarpanch Narendra Kour, along with him, had hoisted the tricolour on August 15
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:17 AM IST

A mysterious blast took place outside the house of an Independent sarpanch at Shakarwara village in Baramulla, which left a vehicle parked nearby damaged.

The incident took place late on Sunday outside the house of Narendra Kour.

Soon after the blast, army and police reached the spot.

Deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad said that blast occurred on Sunday around 9pm.

Ahmad said that the sarpanch, along with him, had hoisted the tricolour on August 15. “All panchayat members are very perturbed after this attack,” he added.

On Friday, two militants belonging to the ‘hit squad’ of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khrew in Pulwama district.

The blast also comes at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a spike in violence and attacks on political leaders.

