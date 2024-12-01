‘Blatant lies’: Srinagar MP on Centre’s response to query over stopping of ambulances on highways

Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi has accused the Union defence ministry of lying in the Parliament in a response stating that no ambulances are stopped during the army and paramilitary convoy movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Kashmir. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi (File)

Mehdi, who had asked the ministry about traffic stoppages on the highways, wrote on X, “I asked GoI to stop the harassment of people and blockading of traffic including ambulances on Sgr-Jmu national highway during security forces convoy movement. This is their response. Full of blatant lies. Also sharing some video evidence in the thread to expose their lies.”

The MP also shared two 20-second videos purportedly showing stopping of ambulances by forces during the movement of convoys.

Mehdi uploaded on X his unstarred question in Lok Sabha asking whether the traffic on the highway is stopped multiple times every few kilometres for the army or paramilitary movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and whether not only normal traffic but also the ambulances are also stopped by the security forces. “If so, the details thereof along with the steps taken/proposed to be taken by the Government to stop this humiliating practice which also violates human rights?,” the question asked.

In response, the minister of state for defence, Sanjay Sethi, on November 29 said as part of the drill, regular movement of convoys takes place between Jammu and Srinagar for various operational as well as administrative reasons.

It said the traffic is regulated when the convoys move on the highway. “The Indian Army follows detailed procedures for the movement of convoys with due emphasis on friendly movement of the populace. Owing to security reasons and to thwart incidents like attack/ambush of a convoy in the past, Road Opening Parties are sent out prior to the movement of any Security Forces Convoy. Traffic is regulated, temporarily, particularly at points where laterals meet the NH 44 and at U Turns, during the movement of the Army/CAPF convoys,” the response by Sethi, as shared by Mehdi on X, said.

The defence ministry also denied that there is any civilian harassment or stopping any ambulances.

“Indian Army does not harass or stop any civil movement on the National Highway. The charter of civilian traffic regulation is of the State authorities/Jammu and Kashmir Police. Ambulances are always accorded priority for movement and they are not stopped anywhere by Security Forces,” it said.