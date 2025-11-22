‘Blend of heritage & modernity’: Panel bats for 4 new blocks for Punjab & Haryana HC expansion

Jostling with space crunch at the existing facility, a committee, constituted to work on an expansion plan for the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), has recommended the construction of three new blocks on a 11.42 lakh square-ft area behind the heritage building designed by Le Corbusier, and an additional parking capacity on 11.17 lakh square ft at the Capitol Complex. As per the plan, the parking will have three floors below the new complex. (HT File)

Terming it a “blend of heritage and modern facilities”, the committee, presided over by justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, shared a detailed blueprint of the expansion plan with the HC on Friday during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL). The PIL, filed by high court employees association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal in 2023, seeks the implementation of a holistic development plan, which envisages the setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space.

AG offices, old lawyers chambers to go

The committee has recommended that the advocate general (AG) offices of Punjab and Haryana, judicial record room and old lawyers chambers among others, built on a 2.07 lakh square ft area, be demolished and merged into the extension blocks.

Paves way for more courtrooms, chambers

Currently, the high court has 69 courtrooms and the extension blocks can add up to 25 to 30 more courtrooms, with more chambers for lawyers, offices for AGs of Punjab and Haryana and commercial areas. However, those privy to the development said the exact number would be known only once the interior design is put in place.

Parking capacity to go up

As per the plan, the parking will have three floors below the new complex. Only three floors (including the ground floor) can be constructed over the ground as the skyline of the heritage building has to be protected. With this, the total parking capacity would go up to 22 lakh square ft.

Subject to UNESCO clearance

The plan finalised would be subject to clearance from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as the high court, opened in 1955, is part of the Capitol Complex, a world heritage site declared in 2016. The UNESCO body has already vetoed a holistic development plan conceptualised in 2014 and a mega parking project planned subsequently. Those privy to the development said the plan is to be readied in the next 10-15 days and to be submitted to UNESCO for clearance in December, if work has to start next year, otherwise the execution will get delayed by a year. The projects to be executed next year are accepted for nod by UNESCO till December only.

Sarangpur, IT Park sites fail to materialise

The panel, which includes justice Deepak Sibal, Bar Association representatives, and other stakeholders such as UT, Punjab and Haryana, was set up in September to explore the option of expanding the present complex after the Bar association turned down the proposal of shifting the court to Sarangpur, where the UT had offered around 45 acres. However, the lawyers’ body as well as the HC administration were skeptical of shifting there due to traffic congestion issues on the road link from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to Sarangpur. The HC had also suggested exploring a site at the IT Park. However, due to environmental issues, the proposal was turned down. Hence, the Chandigarh administration and the HC were left only with the option of expanding the complex at the present site.