BMW, Merc snuff out two lives in Mohali’s Zirakpur

Two luxury cars snuffed out two precious lives in separate accidents in Zirakpur on Tuesday night. In another accident, an international kabaddi player died after his Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Honda Amaze taxi near Amity School in Sector 79 at 11.25 pm on Wednesday. (HT photo)

In the first case, an 18-year-old boy, riding a motorcycle with two friends, was killed after a speeding BMW car hit them from behind near Lohgarh turn on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway.

The victim, identified as Saheb, hailed from Bhabat village, Zirakpur. His friends, Sumit and Rajbir, both aged 19 and also residents of Bhabat village, suffered critical injuries.

According to police, the three friends were on their way to buy cake for a friend’s birthday around 11.15 pm. As they turned from Lohgarh towards Banur, a speeding BMW car, coming from Patiala chowk, hit them. The impact of the collision caused the bike to further ram into a stationary truck.

Police, with the help of passers-by, rushed the teenagers to a nearby private hospital, from where they were referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

However, Saheb could not survive. His friends remain under treatment. The absconding driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.

The second case was a hit-and-run accident, where a speeding Mercedes car left a 54-year-old pedestrian dead near Haldiram on Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

The victim, Ramesh Kumar of Preet Colony, Zirakpur, ran a hardware shop in Zirakpur and was returning home from Lalru, when the mishap took place. Onlookers took him to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have launched a manhunt for the Mercedes driver, who drove off from the scene.

Int’l kabaddi player dies in car crash

An international kabaddi player died after his Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Honda Amaze taxi near Amity School in Sector 79 at 11.25 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, Pamma of Sohana, had turned onto the stretch from Airport Road at high speed, when he crashed his car into the taxi near the school.

The collision caused his car to overturn, killing him on the spot. A couple and their son, who were riding in the cab, survived the accident.