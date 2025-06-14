Body found in Mohali, hit-and-run suspected

Zirakpur police recovered the body of a man lying along the 200-foot Airport Road around 11 am on Friday. The body was found near Jhopri Restaurant. According to investigating officer Rajesh Chauhan, the body was found lying near the roadside. Preliminary investigation suggests that Rai may have been the victim of a hit-and-run. Police believe he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the spot after the collision. (HT Photo)

The deceased was later identified as Avdhesh Rai, a 43-year-old Bihar native. He had been residing in Zirakpur and was employed as an electrician near Amity University.

According to investigating officer Rajesh Chauhan, the body was found lying near the roadside. Preliminary investigation suggests that Rai may have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Police believe he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the spot after the collision.

Nearby workers stated that Rai appeared to be drunk and was seen going to the roadside multiple times. The police have sent the body to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi for post-mortem examination.

The investigating officer confirmed that the victim’s family has been informed. Police are currently scanning the area to obtain CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway.