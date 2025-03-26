Menu Explore
Body found on Ghaggar riverbed in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 26, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The cause of death is currently under investigation, with the body having been moved to the mortuary of the Panchkula civil hospital for an autopsy

The body of a resident of Kharag Mangoli was found in the Ghaggar riverbed near the village under mysterious circumstance on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Gautam, was partially buried in the riverbed mud, said Panchkula police. (iStock)
The victim, identified as Gautam, was partially buried in the riverbed mud, said Panchkula police. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Gautam, was partially buried in the riverbed mud.

Inspector Rampal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Chandimandir police station, confirmed the discovery. The cause of death is currently under investigation, with the body having been moved to the mortuary of the Sector 6 civil hospital for an autopsy.

Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gautam’s death, exploring various possible angles, including murder and drowning.

Forensic samples were collected from the scene, and statements were recorded from individuals present. Gautam’s family was informed and his father arrived at the location.

