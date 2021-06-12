Body in gunny bags: Murder case cracked with arrest of Ludhiana labour contractor, son

Police claim to have solved the murder case of the woman whose body wrapped in gunny bags was found dumped a couple of days ago in Kanganwal, with the arrest of a labour contractor and his 19-year-old son on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Dalip Kumar, 45, of Giaspura, and Deepak Kumar. Deepak is a student of Class 12. According to the police, the victim, who was divorced, was having an affair with the contractor for last 12 years. She was insisting the contractor to buy her beds and refrigerator. The woman was also forcing him to return ₹3 lakh which he had borrowed from her, the police said.

ADCP (City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the victim was identified as a 38-year-old resident of New Samrat Colony. “The police contacted her neighbours and came to know about her relation with the contractor. The cops then zeroed on the accused and on Friday, arrested him. A kitchen knife used for slitting the throat of the woman has also been recovered,” he added.

During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and on the basis of disclosures made by him, his son was also nabbed.

“Dalip has four daughters and one son. The woman, who was a tailor, had lent him ₹3 lakh, and the accused used to give her a fixed amount every month for her livelihood,” the ADCP said.

“Dalip said the woman had built a house here and was forcing him to buy her new beds and refrigerator besides returning her ₹3 lakh. He then hatched a conspiracy to kill her and involved his son also. On June 7, when his wife, along with their four daughters, went out, he called the victim to his home, where they hit her with a baseball bat. When she lost consciousness, they slit her throat with a knife. They then dumped her body at a vacant plot after stuffing it in gunny bags,” he added.

WhatsApp helps cops in identifying body

After recovering the body, the police had circulated its pictures on various WhatsApp groups. Residents of New Samrat Colony then identified the victim. Her 14-year-old daughter also confirmed her identity, the police said.