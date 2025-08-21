Body of 17-year-old UP girl found in Karnal

A 17-year-old girl with injury marks on her body was found murdered in the fields of Karnal’s Indri area during the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Police conducting investigation at the site where the body of the girl was found in Indri in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photst)

She was identified as a native of Kairana town of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The body was first seen by some commuters on Gadhi Birbal-Umarpur road, under the limits of Indri police station and police were informed.

Soon, residents and panchayat members from nearby villages also reached the crime spot, but failed to identify the girl.

They reportedly told the police that she could have been brought from some other village or town and thrown at the spot as the road mostly remains deserted during late hours.

Crime teams investigated this lead by the locals and a slip in her pocket that led to the identification, sources said.

DSP Rajiv Kumar said that prima facie injuries were found on the body that was sent for autopsy to civil hospital.

“The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received,” he added.

Later, SP Ganga Ram Punia confirmed it as a case of murder and injury marks on head-neck.

“Based on two mobile numbers found in a slip in her pocket, it was ascertained that she was a Kairana resident. She was an orphan and we also suspect her brother’s involvement in her death. We have accessed a video of both of them fighting. Our teams are in UP and other evidence collection are underway and arrests will be made soon,” he said.

The development comes amid state-wide protests following the death of 19-year-old school teacher Manisha, in mysterious circumstances in Bhiwani.