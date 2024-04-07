 Body of labourer found in Ludhiana’s Dhandhari - Hindustan Times
Body of labourer found in Ludhiana’s Dhandhari

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Ludhiana police said the man was bludgeoned to death with bricks; locals told the police that they had seen the man consuming liquor with two others

Panic gripped the Dhandhari area of Ludhiana as locals noticed the body of a labourer lying outside a plywood factory on Sunday.

On being informed, Ludhiana police rushed to the spot and started investigation. (Getty image)
On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

According to police, the man was bludgeoned to death with bricks. Locals told the police that they had seen the man consuming liquor with two others.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Krishan Lal, the investigating officer in the case, said it is suspected that the victim was consuming liquor with his friends when an argument must have broke out, leading to his brutal murder.

Police have made announcements in surrounding areas for identification of the accused.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police have also registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

Body of labourer found in Ludhiana's Dhandhari
