Body of two youth found near drain in Kaithal village

Bodies of two boys aged 14 and 16 were found near a drain at a village in Kaithal on Monday, said police. Kaithal Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that the boys were killed with sharp-edged weapons. (iStock)

The deceased belonged to the same village. Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi said that preliminary investigation revealed that the boys were killed by a group of around 10 teenagers after one of the victims commented about the sister of one of the accused.

“The boys had left their house around 5 pm on Sunday but did not return home. One of them had recently passed Class 10. His father had lodged a complaint against a group of teenagers for killing his son and his friend,” the SP added.

Kaithal Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that the boys were killed with the help of sharp-edged weapons. There were several injury marks on their bodies. “We have recorded statements of their families. The bodies have been handed over to their family after the post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, all were juveniles,” the SHO added.

The police have registered a case under Sections 190, 191 (3), 103, 61 (2) of the BNS, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.