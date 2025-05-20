Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Body of two youth found near drain in Kaithal village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 20, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi said that preliminary investigation revealed that the boys were killed by a group of around 10 teenagers after one of the victims commented about the sister of one of the accused

Bodies of two boys aged 14 and 16 were found near a drain at a village in Kaithal on Monday, said police.

Kaithal Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that the boys were killed with sharp-edged weapons. (iStock)
Kaithal Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that the boys were killed with sharp-edged weapons. (iStock)

The deceased belonged to the same village. Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Astha Modi said that preliminary investigation revealed that the boys were killed by a group of around 10 teenagers after one of the victims commented about the sister of one of the accused.

“The boys had left their house around 5 pm on Sunday but did not return home. One of them had recently passed Class 10. His father had lodged a complaint against a group of teenagers for killing his son and his friend,” the SP added.

Kaithal Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said that the boys were killed with the help of sharp-edged weapons. There were several injury marks on their bodies. “We have recorded statements of their families. The bodies have been handed over to their family after the post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused, all were juveniles,” the SHO added.

The police have registered a case under Sections 190, 191 (3), 103, 61 (2) of the BNS, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Body of two youth found near drain in Kaithal village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On