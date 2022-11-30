Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body on bench: Court extends police remand of sacked ASI by two days

Body on bench: Court extends police remand of sacked ASI by two days

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:43 AM IST

A local court extended the four-day police remand of dismissed assistant sub-inspector Rashpreet Singh – who is charged with killing a 23-year-old nurse after raping her – by two days

GaThe body of the victim, a native of Abohar, who worked at a private hospital in Panchkula, was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13 (iStockphoto/Representational Image)
GaThe body of the victim, a native of Abohar, who worked at a private hospital in Panchkula, was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13 (iStockphoto/Representational Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court extended the four-day police remand of dismissed assistant sub-inspector Rashpreet Singh – who is charged with killing a 23-year-old nurse after raping her – by two days on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, a native of Abohar, who worked at a private hospital in Panchkula, was found on a bench near a pond in Sohana on November 13. Police had arrested Rashpreet Singh, who had been dismissed from the police force in 2021 after he hit a man with his gun during a property dispute – on November 25.

While seeking extension of Rashpreet’s remand, police personnel said that the accused’s mobile phone is yet to be recovered. Cops said that recovery of the phone will give them access to chats between the accused and the victim.

The accused has denied raping and murdering the victim. He has claimed that he was in a live-in relationship with the nurse, and that she died of a drug overdose.

The accused, who is married and has two children, knew the victim for two years. The woman’s post-mortem report, which was submitted a few days ago, however, says the cause of death was “asphyxia due to throttling.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out