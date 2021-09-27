Bollworm attack: Punjab CM orders free supply of pesticides to farmers

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said the state government will provide pesticides to farmers for free to control an outbreak of pink bollworm in the cotton-growing belt of Punjab.

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Channi visited Katar Singhwala and Nabispura villages, located on Bathinda’s outskirts, to meet the affected farmers.

Channi said the state government was sensitive to the challenges that emerged due to the pest infestation and cotton growers will be compensated fairly.

“Girdawari has been ordered and each farmer will be compensated after the crop loss assessment. The government is fully prepared to handle the serious situation. The agriculture department has been asked to ensure ample supply of pesticides to farmers,” he told reporters.

Pink bollworm has mainly affected the cotton-growing districts of Bathinda and Mansa, while a few parts of Sangrur are also infested with the pest attack.

State agriculture department said there has been no report of infestation on 96,000 hectares in Fazilka while limited pest attack was spotted in 3-4 fields in a couple of Muktsar villages.

During field inspection, Channi asked the state agriculture director to establish laboratories at the block-level to ensure the quality and effectiveness of pesticides provided to farmers.

Officials informed the CM that the demand for 1 lakh litres of insecticides prescribed for pink bollworm has already been placed and Bathinda district got a supply of 500 litres to cater to 5,000 hectares. Briefing the CM, agriculture officials said the crop in three blocks has suffered 50-60% damage.

Jobs letters given to kin of farmers killed during stir

During his maiden visit to Bathinda, the CM on Sunday handed over job letters to two families whose members died during the ongoing farmer agitation on Delhi border.

Channi and Randhawa visited the aggrieved families with the appointment letters.

Natha Singh of Mandi Kalan and Gurmail Chauke village were given jobs in the state agriculture department as Class IV employees.

Natha’s younger brother Sukhpal Singh fell sick during a dharna at Tikri border and underwent treatment at the PGIMER, where he died on March 31. Gurmail’s 18-year-old son had passed away at Tikri border on January 2.

Channi said the Congress government stands firmly with the farmers to oppose the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre government.