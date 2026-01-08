Bomb scare: Ferozepur, Moga, Mansa courts evacuated

Bomb threats sent via e-mail forced the immediate evacuation of the court complexes in Ferozepur, Moga and Mansa on Thursday. Police at the court complex in Ferozepur after it was evacuated following a bomb threat on Thursday. (HT Photo)

As a precautionary measure, police and civil authorities cleared all courtrooms, removing lawyers, staff and members of the public from the premises.

Following the evacuation, the court premises were sealed off to the public. Around the same, similar threat e-mails were also received in Ludhiana and Mohali court complexes.

Work in the respective court complexes was paralysed due to the search operation by the police.

Search operations by bomb disposal units and canine squads were carried out after the threats were received by the respective court authorities on email. But no suspicious material was found, officials said.

They said the sub-divisional court compounds were also scanned.

“Teams are systematically checking judges’ chambers, record rooms, canteens, and parking lots using specialised detection equipment,” an official said.

Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pushinder Singh told reporters that a search operation was conducted after the district and sessions judge apprised the district authorities about a bomb threat e-mail.