Panic, evacuations once again as Punjab sectt, UT district courts get bomb threats

It was yet another day of panic, mass evacuations and security beef-up as the Punjab secretariat in Sector 1 and district courts complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, received bomb threat emails on Thursday, in what was the second such hoax this week, and the seventh instance in less than a month. The mails mentioned Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to be their target. Security was also beefed up at the Punjab and Haryana mini-secretariats in Sector 9 after the threat mails on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Just two days ago, over 16 Mohali schools and the Fortis Hospital, where CM Mann was then admitted, had received bomb threats. Similar mails were sent to Mohali schools on February 11, Punjab and Haryana high court and Panchkula district court on February 9, Chandigarh district courts on February 6, the secretariat buildings in Chandigarh on January 29, and UT schools on January 28.

Thursday’s threat mails mentioned specific timings for the alleged blasts — 2.11 pm at the Punjab Secretariat and 3.11 pm at the district courts. The message, sent through Gmail, contained extremist language and claimed to be from individuals associated with the Khalistan National Army. Police officials said the content and tone of the email indicated an attempt to create panic, though all security protocols were strictly followed.

The threat mail was received around 11 am, after which police teams, bomb detection and disposal squads, quick reaction teams, fire brigade units and forensic experts rushed to both locations. The complexes were immediately evacuated, entry and exit points sealed, and anti-sabotage checks were carried out floor by floor. After extensive searches, security agencies declared both premises safe, with no suspicious objects found.

A senior police official said preliminary technical analysis suggests that the emails were routed through VPN servers and sent from email IDs created nearly a decade ago. “Our cyber teams are analysing metadata, login patterns and server trails. We are also verifying credentials linked to these accounts to trace the accused,” the officer said.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the servers of the several bomb hoax emails received over the past few days have been traced to Bangladesh. He said similar emails have been received almost all over India. “Our work (probe) on many such emails is at an advanced stage. But I can share that servers have been traced in Bangladesh. Our operation with international cooperation is going on,” Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

Officials said the recurrence of such emails points to a pattern aimed at creating fear and disruption. While the latest threat appears to be a hoax at first glance, police stressed that every alert is treated as genuine until verified, and a cyber investigation is underway to identify the sender and determine the exact origin of the email.