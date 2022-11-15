Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bond policy: medical students to take out protest march today

Bond policy: medical students to take out protest march today

Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:11 AM IST

The Haryana state medical teachers’ association (HSMTA) also extended its support to the protesting MBBS students

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The students of Haryana’s all medical colleges will gather at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) here on Tuesday and take out a protest march against the bond policy.The medical students have been protesting since November 1 inside the PGIMS campus, demanding rollback of the bond policy. The Haryana state medical teachers’ association (HSMTA) also extended its support to the protesting MBBS students.

