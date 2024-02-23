Book Haryana cops, Khattar, Vij for youth’s death: Farmer leaders

Patiala/Chandigarh : The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and SKM (Non-Political) have demanded registration of a murder case against those responsible for the death of a protester, Shubh Karan Singh, 21, of Bathinda, due to Haryana Police action at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border. Family members visit farmer Yugraj Singh, who was allegedly injured on the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) by the tear-gas shell of Haryana police, at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

Subh Karan Singh, a native of Bathinda, had died on Wednesday amid clashes between Haryana Police and farmers. The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which have been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, and clashed with police.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is at the forefront of the SKM Non-Political’s “Delhi Chalo” march, said: “Haryana Police officials should be booked under 302 (murder) of IPC. While Haryana home minister Anil Vij should be booked under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.”

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal demanded that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana home minister Anil Vij be booked for the “murder” of a protesting farmer.

Farmer leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry by a judge of the Supreme Court in the matter and ₹1 crore in compensation to the farmer’s family.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan condemned the “repression” of farmers sitting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points by the Haryana government.

Pandher said the Punjab government should take action against Haryana Police personnel for allegedly damaging 25-30 tractor-trailers after entering into the state’s territory.

He also accused the Haryana security personnel of entering into Punjab territory and using force against protesters at Khanauri border point.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Shubh Karan, whose body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, — could not be conducted on Thursday as farmer leaders demanded that the Punjab government should accord the status of a martyr to him.

According to doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital, they have not received police request to conduct the post-mortem.

Punjab additional director general of police (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh held talks with farmer leaders at Rajindra hospital over Shubh Karan’s post-mortem.

After the meeting with ADGP, Pandher said: “We have already submitted our demands to the Punjab government. Now, it is up to the government to take a decision on our demands. If our demands are met, the family members will give a consent to conduct the post-mortem.”

Pandher also demanded that a board of doctors should be formed to conduct the post-mortem.