Booked for threatening to kill Khattar, US-based man apologises
A week after he was booked on sedition charges for threatening to kill Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, US-based Sandeep alias Mipa Bangru has apologised to the Haryana government and the state police.
Sandeep, a resident of Narar village in Kaithal district, has shared a post on his Facebook account and accused the Kaithal police of harassing his family.
“I apologise to the Haryana government, the chief minister and the police for what I had said in my video. I was under the influence of liquor,” he said.
He clarified that he does not have any links with the people arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Khattar’s Karnal residence on March 12.
Police had registered a case under Sections 124A, 294, 506, 120B of the IPC and under the IT Act at the Titram police station after Sandeep’s video threatening the CM had surfaced on the social media on March 14.
Police said Sandeep had made the video in the US and had used abusive language against the CM and the Haryana Police. He had threatened to kill the CM if police took action against people associated with him.
In 2020, a similar case was registered against him when he had made remarks against members of the SC community through a video.
Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed denied any arrest or detention of his family but said police investigation is on and efforts are being made for revocation of Sandeep’s passport and steps being taken for his deportation.
