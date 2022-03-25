Booked on corruption charges, absconding Karnal MC SE arrested
A superintendent engineer (SE) of the Karnal municipal corporation has been arrested by the Karnal police, 10 days after he was booked on corruption charges. He will be produced in court on Friday.
The Karnal police said SE Deepak Kinger was arrested from Rajasthan and is being brought to Karnal. On March 14, the Karnal police had booked the SE and his contractual personal assistant (PA)-cum-computer operator Vikas Sharma on corruption charges.
The FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station following an inquiry by Karnal ADC Yogesh Kumar, who found them guilty of “grave misconduct” and recommended strict disciplinary action for allegedly taking money from private individuals in the SE’s office.
Kinger was suspended in December last year after videos purportedly showing the accused taking cash from some people had surfaced. The then DC Nishant Yadav had recommended an inquiry into the matter.
Of total of 32 videos of the SE office that came to fore, monitory transitions were clearly visible in 19 videos, claimed the inquiry report.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics