Booked on corruption charges, absconding Karnal MC SE arrested


A superintendent engineer (SE) of the Karnal municipal corporation has been arrested by the Karnal police, 10 days after he was booked on corruption charges


Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A superintendent engineer (SE) of the Karnal municipal corporation has been arrested by the Karnal police, 10 days after he was booked on corruption charges. He will be produced in court on Friday.

The Karnal police said SE Deepak Kinger was arrested from Rajasthan and is being brought to Karnal. On March 14, the Karnal police had booked the SE and his contractual personal assistant (PA)-cum-computer operator Vikas Sharma on corruption charges.

The FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station following an inquiry by Karnal ADC Yogesh Kumar, who found them guilty of “grave misconduct” and recommended strict disciplinary action for allegedly taking money from private individuals in the SE’s office.

Kinger was suspended in December last year after videos purportedly showing the accused taking cash from some people had surfaced. The then DC Nishant Yadav had recommended an inquiry into the matter.

Of total of 32 videos of the SE office that came to fore, monitory transitions were clearly visible in 19 videos, claimed the inquiry report.

Friday, March 25, 2022
