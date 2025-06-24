Boost employability with skill development programmes: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called upon the vice chancellors (V-Cs)of the state universities to place special emphasis on skill development programmes aimed at enhancing the employability of the youth. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with vice chancellors of state universities in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

Saini said that universities should collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment and that each university should run at least 10% of its programmes in collaboration with industrial partners. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth while addressing the evolving needs of various industries, he said while presiding over a meeting with the newly appointed V-Cs of different universities of the state here.

Assuring the universities complete guidance, resources, and support of the state government, the chief minister stated that Haryana must transform into a state that not only awards degrees but also provides meaningful direction and purpose to its youth.

The chief minister further outlined the state government’s vision to establish a model skill college and a model skill school in every district of Haryana. These institutions will focus on providing specialised skill education to students, equipping them with practical expertise to thrive in the competitive job market. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with the demands of modern industries and contributes to the overall economic growth of Haryana.

Saini underscored the importance of ethical leadership, stating that working with integrity, impartiality, and a non-discriminatory approach is essential.

Saini said the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF) has been established to promote research across higher education institutions in the state. With an initial allocation of ₹20 crore, HSRF is the first fund of its kind dedicated to encouraging innovative research efforts. The chief minister directed universities to make optimum use of this fund, particularly focusing on research that addresses pressing social issues and challenges faced by villages in Haryana.

He urged the vice chancellors to elevate their universities to the highest standards of education, aspiring even to achieve global recognition.