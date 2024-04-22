 Chandigarh: Bottling plant owner arrested in illicit liquor case - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Bottling plant owner arrested in illicit liquor case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Police, on April 8, had arrested three people, Manoj Kumar of Maloya colony, Kulbir Singh of police society Sector 51 and Ravi of Una, for illegal sale of liquor and had recovered 2150 nips of country made liquor from them

The district crime cell of the UT police arrested on Sunday arrested the joint-owner of a bottling plant for involvements in preparation and distribution of illicit liquor.

The accuse Anil admitted that with the help of partner Mukesh Sangwan, he prepared the “Himachali santra desi” country-made liquor, bottled in pet bottles which was supplied in Chandigarh area by one Bawa. (iStock)
Police said Anil, a resident of Bishanpura, Zirakpur, holds 45% ownership in Mars bottlers, situated at Village Shampura, tehsil Haroli, district Una, HP. He admitted that with the help of partner Mukesh Sangwan, he prepared the “Himachali santra desi” country-made liquor, bottled in pet bottles which was supplied in Chandigarh area by one Bawa.

On the basis of the disclosure of the three accused, police arrested Anil Kumar. A search for three more accused, Mukesh Sangwan, Anil Thakur and Bawa, is being conducted.

