Bowlers enable BLV Blasters to beat Intersoft Titans

Led by superb bowling from Aradhya Shukla (3/16), Gourav Chaudhary (2/22) and Simranjit Singh Gharu (2/31), BLV Blasters recorded an impressive eight-wicket win over Intersoft Titans in a match played during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Opener Harnoor Singh Pannu again hogged the spotlight by hitting 34 runs off 10 balls and remaining unbeaten. (HT photo)

On winning the toss, Titans opted to bat and were bowled out for 119 in 19.5 overs, with experienced Gitansh Khera scoring the highest 29 runs off 23 balls. Batting at number five, Gitansh played a decent innings, providing stability to Titans. No other batter could score beyond 20 runs individually. Captain Vishwanath Pratap Singh made 19-ball 16. Medium-pacer Aradhya scalped three wickets, including dismissals of opener Mridul Sandal, Tejpreet Singh and Anil Yadav. He gave away 16 runs in his four overs.

In response, Blasters chased down the target in 11.1 overs, losing two wickets. They ended up scoring 120/2 in 11.1 overs, losing Manvir Heer (0) and captain Naman Dhir (50 off 23 balls). Naman had easy innings, hitting five fours and four sixes. Opener Harnoor Singh Pannu again hogged the spotlight by hitting 34 runs off 10 balls and remaining unbeaten. He holds the red cap for hitting the most runs in the tournament. Member of the India U-19 World Cup winning team (2022) and someone who moved from UT Cricket Association, Pannu is having a brilliant tournament playing for the Blasters. He hit three sixes and one four in his innings. Meanwhile, Anmol Malhotra made unbeaten 27 off 20 balls for the winning team. Titans bowlers failed to make an impact. Left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal went wicketless in his 2.1 overs.

Strikers log 6-wicket win over Stallions

Mohali JK Super Strikers registered a six-wicket win (through VJD method) over Trident Stallions in a rain-marred match played on Wednesday evening. Batting first, Stallions scored 100/4 in 13 overs, with Ramandeep Singh scoring 21-ball 46 and Abhay Choudhary making unbeaten 23 off 33 balls. For Strikers, Sanvir Singh and Harshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets each. In reply, Strikers scored 114/4 in 12.5 overs with a revised target to win the match. Karteek Sharma made 34-ball 58 to secure the win.