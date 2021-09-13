Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Boxing Senior National Championship: Chandigarh men’s team named
The Chandigarh men’s team left for the Senior National Boxing Championship on Sunday, which will be held at Bellary, Karnataka, from September 15 to 22 (REUTERS)
The Chandigarh men’s team left for the Senior National Boxing Championship on Sunday, which will be held at Bellary, Karnataka, from September 15 to 22 (REUTERS)
chandigarh news

Boxing Senior National Championship: Chandigarh men’s team named

All gold medallists of the senior state boxing championship were selected to for the Chandigarh men’s team of the Boxing Senior National Championship
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST

The Chandigarh men’s team left for the senior (Elite) National Boxing Championship on Sunday, which will be held at Bellary, Karnataka, from September 15 to 22. The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) named the Chandigarh team on Sunday. All gold medallists of the men’s senior state boxing championship, which was held at Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, recently were selected to represent Chandigarh in the fifth men’s boxing senior national championship.

Team: Kuldeep Kumar (46-48kg), Harshdeep (48-51 kg), Vishal Sheokand (51-54 kg), Rahul (54-57 kg), Vishal Sharma (57-60 kg), Rohit Kumar (60-63.5 kg), Aman (63.5-67 kg), Sachin (67-71 kg), Aditya (71-75 kg), Harpreet (75-80 kg), Younam Kamboj (80-86 kg), Preetam (86-92 kg), Sagar (+92 kg), coach Om Prakash Verma, manager-cum-coach: Virender Rana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.