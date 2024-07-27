Boys of GSSS Kasabad win district baseball championship

The boys’ team of Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad won the finals on the second day of the 11th sub-junior Ludhiana district baseball championship, being organised by the Ludhiana district baseball association, at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. Boys team of Government School Kasabad wins District Baseball Championship in Ludhiana (HT File)

In the final match for boys, Guru Nanak School, Dholewal was defeated by GSSS Kasabaad by 11-1. The runners up trophy was given to the team of Guru Nanak School, Dholewal and BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal point was the second runner-up in the tournament.

Punjab baseball association (men and women) honorary secretary Harbir Singh Gill was the chief guest and presented the trophies to the winners. He was joined by Punjab baseball association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh in presenting the awards.

With boys tournaments coming to an end, the championship for girls commenced on Saturday, in which a total of eight teams participated including the teams of Ramgarhia baseball club, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School Gill, Guru Nanak baseball club, Nightingale baseball club, Kasabad baseball club, Guru Nanak international Public School, Model Town, Khalsa Warriors baseball club and Gill baseball club.

In the first match, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill defeated Khalsa Warriors baseball club by 1-0 and in the second match, Guru Nanak International Public School won against Nightingale baseball club by 2-1.

In the third match, Kasabaad baseball club was defeated by Gill baseball club by 4-2, while in the fourth match, Ramgarhia baseball club defeated Guru Nanak baseball club by 2-0.

In the first semifinal match, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School Gill beat Ramgarhia baseball club by 10-0 and in the second semifinal match, Guru Nanak International Public School, Model town defeated Gill baseball club by 11-1.

A final match will be held between the teams of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill and Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, along with another match for second runner up, between Gill baseball club and Ramgarhia baseball club, on Sunday.