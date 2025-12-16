Brace for dense fog in Punjab over next 48 hours: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a yellow alert for Punjab, forecasting dense to very dense fog over the next 48 hours. Smog engulfed road in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The IMD advisory has asked people to exercise caution while travelling as the visibility is expected to drop significantly during the night and early morning hours.

The country’s nodal weather agency stated that dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail for a few hours at night and in the morning across parts of Punjab over the next two days.

Weather conditions are expected to remain dry for the next seven days, coupled with a further fall in minimum temperatures at night.

“There will be a drop of around 2 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours. Strong surface winds, with speeds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, are likely to prevail over the state on Tuesday,” an IMD official said.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures across Punjab over the past 24 hours ranged between 4 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.8 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Ludhiana recorded minimum temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius.