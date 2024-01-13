close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brace for severe cold, very dense fog in Ludhiana

Brace for severe cold, very dense fog in Ludhiana

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The MeT alerts signal an imminent shift from cold day to severe cold day conditions and the onset of a cold wave to severe cold wave, accompanied by dense to very dense fog

: The Indian Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh Observatory has issued a red alert for Saturday, followed by an orange alert for the next three days in Ludhiana district.

Brace for severe cold, very dense fog in Ludhiana
Brace for severe cold, very dense fog in Ludhiana

The alerts signal an imminent shift from cold day to severe cold day conditions and the onset of a cold wave to severe cold wave, accompanied by dense to very dense fog.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The alert comes in the wake of Ludhiana recording a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, recording a dip of 6.1 and 1.7 degrees, respectively from the normal temperature.

“Mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over the region during the next 4-5 days. No significant change in the minimum temperature is expected during this period; however, dense to very dense fog is likely at many places on Jan 12 and 13, accompanied by cold day to severe cold day conditions. Cold conditions are expected thereafter,” according to a report shared by the IMD.

The looming cold wave is anticipated to impact the Lohri festivities, a festival traditionally marked by kite flying, which is highly dependent on weather conditions setting the tone for such activities.

A local kite vendor Jagat Kumar with a shop in Ghumar Mandi expressed concerns, stating, “Fog increases moisture content in the air, reducing visibility and making it poor. Given such conditions, not many people engage in kite flying. Even without fog, the severe cold wave and the upcoming exams on Monday across all classes in government schools have dimmed the light of this Lohri.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On