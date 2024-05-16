 Brain dead ex-armyman gives new lease of life to three soldiers in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Brain dead ex-armyman gives new lease of life to three soldiers in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Subedar (retd) Arjun Singh Sangotra, a resident of Palampur, who served for 30 years in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army, was declared brain dead in the ICU due to a brain stroke

A 70-year-old retired soldier from Himachal Pradesh gave a new lease of life to three critically ill soldiers at Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, on Tuesday night.

The organ retrieval and transplant team of Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, was led by Brigadier Anuj Sharma, professor and head of the surgical team, and chief transplant coordinator Colonel Anurag Garg. (Getty image)
Subedar (retd) Arjun Singh Sangotra, a resident of Palampur, who served for 30 years in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army, was declared brain dead in the ICU after a brain stroke. The family members of the deceased chose to donate the liver, kidneys and cornea, providing an opportunity for three soldiers to regain their health.

The organ retrieval and transplant team of the hospital was led by Brigadier Anuj Sharma, professor and head of the surgical team, and chief transplant coordinator Colonel Anurag Garg.

Sharma said, “Our transplant team carried out yet another overnight marathon operation for retrieval of organs from the deceased and transporting it via a green corridor established for the same to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment, within an hour.”

