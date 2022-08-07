Branch change for BTech students: PEC okays new guidelines
Punjab Engineering College has finalised new guidelines for facilitating students to switch their branch at the end of their first year of bachelor of technology.
The committee, which was formed to review the merits and demerits of the move, proposed the guidelines. The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate approved its recommendations in its last meeting. The guidelines will be implemented from the 2022-23 academic session. The committee considered the rules at different National Institute Of Technologies (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITS) for change of branch after the first year, while making the recommendations.
The branch change will be allowed after the second semester on the condition that the student should not have any backlogs and their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) should be greater or equal to 8.5 after first year. In case there is a tie in CGPA, the all-India JEE Mains rank will be considered to break the tie. PEC offers eight undergraduate courses to students.
While considering the matter, the PEC panel observed that most prestigious institutes offer the option of branch change after the second semester based on the CGPA obtained after the first year.
As per the recommendations of the committee, now approved by senate, a maximum of 10% of the sanctioned strength of the branch should be permitted to change the branch and the strength of the branch should not fall below 80%. Branch change will only be offered on remaining seats.
An official of the institute said not many students opt for the branch change, but the provision was reviewed, as per the senate’s decision, before a final call was taken.
UMC rules under review
Meanwhile, PEC has initiated revision of its Unfair Means Cases (UMC) rules. The senate in its last meeting said that the standing committee of UMC may review the existing UMC rules and present its recommendations in the next meeting of senate.
-
Class 11 admissions: 17,580 applications received with 3 days to go
Since the online portal for Class 11 admissions to government schools was opened, 17,580 applications have been submitted till Saturday afternoon, as per UT education department officials. While 19,830 students have registered on the portal, there are 13,570 seats up for grabs. Last year 18,703 students had applied for admission. The portal will stay open till Tuesday, 5pm. Classes will commence from August 23. The date for the second counselling is yet to be announced.
-
Graft case: Vigilance files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, former Mohali district forest officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and another accused Kamaljit Singh in a graft case. The chargesheet was filed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. Vigilance spokesperson said the chargesheet has been submitted within the stipulated time and the case has been committed to sessions court for regular trial.
-
Water booster plant, reservoir in Phase- 5 to be commissioned this month: Mohali dy mayor
The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month, the Mohali deputy mayor said on Saturday. The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the water booster plant and reservoir were almost ready and will be ready to be commissioned next month.
-
Wildbuzz | The invisible serpents
Is the case with the very rare Forsten's cat snake, which was not known to exist in the Tricity till March 2021. In that month, a specimen was rescued from a hen coop on the Morni road ahead of Nada Saheb having gobbled an egg. All three specimens were rescued by the Haryana Forest department. Prior to the advent of snake-rescue teams, people would either hound the snake or kill it.
-
Lost in Partition riots, siblings meet in silence, tears after 75 years
For the younger brother of Mumtaz Bibi of Sheikhupura in Pakistan, 73, Gurmukh Singh, the meeting with their sister lost to the fleeing Sikh family at the Kartarpur Corridor was one of silence and tears. Their father Sardar Pala Singh was married to his late wife's younger sister Prasin Kaur and raised a family. Gurmukh and his younger brother, Baldev Singh, are planning to visit their sister in Sheikhupura this winter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics