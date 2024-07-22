Bravery of Kargil War heroes will forever inspire us: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday, paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war, said that their bravery will always inspire everyone. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File Photo)

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is the saga of magnificent heroism, indomitable courage and the spirit of supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I pay homage to the martyrs and express my gratitude towards valiant soldiers for keeping the nation safe on the road to progress,” the Lt governor said in his monthly ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ radio programme.

The Lt governor recalled the sacrifice of the slain soldiers - the countless brave hearts of Kargil War.

“Let us bow our heads in gratitude for those valiant jawans and officers of J&K who fought bravely in the inhospitable terrain and conquered the enemy. Their bravery will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” he said.