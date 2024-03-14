 Brawl over liquor bill leaves customer with broken jaw in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Brawl over liquor bill leaves customer with broken jaw in Chandigarh

Brawl over liquor bill leaves customer with broken jaw in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2024 06:35 AM IST

An argument ensued, when the cashier summoned three men, who hurled abuses at the customer; when he objected, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and bricks, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a broken jaw

A 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by a liquor vend cashier and his associates in Sector 56.

The victim was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for the injuries. (HT PHOTO)
The victim was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for the injuries. (HT PHOTO)

The incident, which occurred on February 23, stemmed from a dispute over a liquor bill, said police. The victim, Vinay Kumar, reported the assault to police after receiving medical treatment.

A resident of Palsora in Sector 56, he told police that he, along with a friend, had gone to a nearby tavern to buy some drinks and food. After they paid the bill digitally, the cashier accused them of paying less. An argument ensued, when the cashier summoned three men, who hurled abuses at him. When he objected, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and bricks, leaving him with multiple injuries, including a broken jaw.

He was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for the injuries. On his statement, police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint)and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

