Breakaway SAD faction seeks probe into charges against SGPC

The breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a high-level probe into the corruption allegations levelled against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) by Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh. Addressing a press conference, faction leader Giani Harpreet Singh said the SGPC must take the issues raised by Raghbir Singh seriously and order an independent, high-level inquiry. (HT file)

“After the head granthi’s revelations, the SGPC executive committee has instead turned all guns on him by sending notices asking for evidence to substantiate his allegations,” he said.

Giani Harpreet alleged that rather than clarifying its position on the land scams flagged by Raghbir Singh, the SGPC had sought an apology from him. He claimed that Raghbir Singh had already presented evidence during a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Sarna calls for action

Meanwhile, former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Delhi Akali Dal chief Paramjit Singh Sarna also called for action in view of the serious allegations made by Giani Raghbir Singh.

Sarna said the charges levelled publicly against the SGPC warrant urgent attention. “If the allegations are found to be true, appropriate action must be initiated against those responsible. However, if the claims are baseless, the SGPC should not hesitate to take action against Giani Raghbir Singh,” he said.