Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants

The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau (VB) will give ‘trap money’ to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.

Three months after the VB mooted the proposal to ‘establish a revolving fund’ so that ‘trap money’ is readily provided to the complainant and later mulling the move in a series of meetings, the state government has given in-principle approval, said a senior government functionaries.

By introducing the concept of revolving fund, the VB has attempted to address the ever-growing reluctance of the people who have to first raise the red flag and later provide the hush money in the run up to VB laying the trap to catch red-handed the government officer/official demanding bribe.

Another area of concern that this move of the VB tries to address is that in large number of cases, where the bribe money being demanded is high, the complainant decides not to approach the VB.

Not just this, the money being provided by the complainant at the time of the trap remains deposited in the court till the final decision of the cases.

“This issue (onus of providing trap money) has been bothering the investigating agencies as the complainant often feels that the amount used for the trap is not only a financial loss, but also a burden on him. This discourages many complainants to come forward freely and affects the drive against eradication of corruption,” said Shatrujeet Kapur, director general (DG) of VB.

“Already, the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. A slew of steps have been taken to encourage the complainants to come forward and give specific information against the corrupt elements and these efforts have borne results,” DG Kapur added.

The state government has given in-principle nod to VB after seeking clarifications on financial implications of this proposal and how the money given to the complainant will come back to the revolving fund, said a senior government officer privy to the development, adding that final formal approval will be given soon.

Rajasthan has similar set-up

VB is the key anti-corruption investigating agency of the state government to curb corruption among public servants and prevent leakage of government revenue.

In its detailed proposal to the government, the VB has said that “it is often seen” that the complainant wishes to “get trapped the officer/official demanding bribe” instead of giving the bribe money.

“But due to (his/her) poor financial condition, the complainant is not able to get the trap laid. Also, the amount provided by the complainant at the time of the trap remains deposited in the court till its final decision and does not get the amount back for a long time, leading to hardships,” reads the VB document.

The bureau has said some states have already addressed this issue by providing ‘trap money’ themselves after creating a revolving fund. Rajasthan government has established ₹1 crore revolving fund in 2021 which is being used by its anti-corruption bureau.

The Rajasthan’s anti-corruption bureau uses this fund whenever a complainant is unable to give the bribe money due to poor financial condition or any other reasons, such as bribe money being demanded is ‘very high’.

Haryana VB has said that in case the financial condition of the complainant is not good and the bribe amount is arranged on loan or interest, in such case the VB will reimburse the said amount to the complainant from the proposed revolving fund within a week.

“When a large amount is demanded from the complainant in the form of bribe and the complainant is unable to arrange such amount immediately, the bureau will provide the trap money from the revolving fund. This fund is needed to effectively implement the policy of zero tolerance of the state government against corruption,” VB has said.

What is revolving fund

It will be a permanent and earmarked fund in which the money will be rotated. Haryana vigilance bureau has told the state government that this fund will be used only in special circumstances and as per the relevant provisions.

“The proposed revolving fund will cost the treasury for initial two or three years only,” the VB has said, while mooting the proposal. Once the decision of the court is received, the trap money will be released and deposited back in the government treasury.

“Thus, there will be no additional financial burden on the government as the amount spent as trap money will come back to the government,” the VB has said, seeking to create a new subhead as ₹1 crore advance in its budget.

