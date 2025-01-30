Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bribery charges: Panchkula CBI court convicts central excise officials

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 30, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The case was registered on February 19, 2017, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the complaint of Deepak Jain, proprietor of Precision Components (P) Ltd. HSIIDC, Indl. Estate, Rai, Sonepat, against Anil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, both superintendents of police (SPs) and inspector Ravinder Singh Dahiya, all from central excise, audit department, Murthal

The CBI special court, Panchkula, has convicted three central excise officials in a graft case dating back to 2017.

Accused Ravinder Dahiya tried to flee but was caught on the spot by CBI officials. The bribe amount was recovered from Dahiya’s car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accused Ravinder Dahiya tried to flee but was caught on the spot by CBI officials. The bribe amount was recovered from Dahiya’s car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case was registered on February 19, 2017, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the complaint of Deepak Jain, proprietor of Precision Components (P) Ltd. HSIIDC, Indl. Estate, Rai, Sonepat, against Anil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, both superintendents of police (SPs) and inspector Ravinder Singh Dahiya, all from central excise, audit department, Murthal. As per the complainant, the convicted had demanded a bribe of 10 lakh to adjust/minimise duty/penalty of 25-30 lakh for double billing, and evasion of excise duty of scrap and overstock. On request of the complainant, they reduced the bribe amount to 9 lakh. Additionally, the convicted Anil Kumar also demanded a mobile.

A trap was laid on February 20, 2017, at factory premises of the complainant where all three accused came in a car. They called the complainant outside and took him along. After making a round in the vicinity, they then stopped their car near his factory, whereupon the complainant gave a call to the TLO confirming the delivery of bribe money. The trap team immediately sprang to apprehend the accused.

Accused Ravinder Dahiya tried to flee but was caught on the spot by CBI officials. The bribe amount was recovered from Dahiya’s car.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against them on July 3, 2017.

During the trial, the complainant turned hostile. Nevertheless, after appreciating the evidence on record and the arguments of Harsh Mohan Singh, senior prosecutor of CBI, the court convicted all three accused under Section 120-B of IPC on Wednesday. The sentence shall be pronounced on February 3, 2025.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On