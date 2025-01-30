Bribery charges: Panchkula CBI court convicts central excise officials

The CBI special court, Panchkula, has convicted three central excise officials in a graft case dating back to 2017. Accused Ravinder Dahiya tried to flee but was caught on the spot by CBI officials. The bribe amount was recovered from Dahiya’s car. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The case was registered on February 19, 2017, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the complaint of Deepak Jain, proprietor of Precision Components (P) Ltd. HSIIDC, Indl. Estate, Rai, Sonepat, against Anil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, both superintendents of police (SPs) and inspector Ravinder Singh Dahiya, all from central excise, audit department, Murthal. As per the complainant, the convicted had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to adjust/minimise duty/penalty of ₹25-30 lakh for double billing, and evasion of excise duty of scrap and overstock. On request of the complainant, they reduced the bribe amount to 9 lakh. Additionally, the convicted Anil Kumar also demanded a mobile.

A trap was laid on February 20, 2017, at factory premises of the complainant where all three accused came in a car. They called the complainant outside and took him along. After making a round in the vicinity, they then stopped their car near his factory, whereupon the complainant gave a call to the TLO confirming the delivery of bribe money. The trap team immediately sprang to apprehend the accused.

Accused Ravinder Dahiya tried to flee but was caught on the spot by CBI officials. The bribe amount was recovered from Dahiya’s car.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed against them on July 3, 2017.

During the trial, the complainant turned hostile. Nevertheless, after appreciating the evidence on record and the arguments of Harsh Mohan Singh, senior prosecutor of CBI, the court convicted all three accused under Section 120-B of IPC on Wednesday. The sentence shall be pronounced on February 3, 2025.