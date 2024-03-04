Bride’s gold jewellery, trousseau stolen from Mohali community centre

Wedding celebrations turned sour for a family after the bride’s gold jewellery and trousseau were stolen at a community centre in Phase 1. After failing to identify the culprits for two weeks, the family finally approached the Mohali police on Saturday. (HT File photo)

After failing to identify the culprits for two weeks, the family finally approached the police on Saturday.

Complainant Kumod Devi, 50, of Balongi told police that they had booked the community centre in Phase 1 ₹18,400 for her daughter’s marriage on February 18.

She said they had locked their valuables, including the bridal jewellery of her daughter, inside a room in the community centre. But when they returned to the room amid the ongoing ceremonies, they were shocked to find the room’s lock broken and valuables missing.

Devi alleged that thieves took away her daughter’s trousseau packed in three suitcases, academic certificates, a pair of gold earrings, gold chain, a silver anklet and even gifts for the groom’s family.

Initially, they tried to locate the thieves by probing the matter themselves, but eventually lodged a police complaint.

Inspector Sukhbir Singh, station house officer, Phase 1, Mohali said they had booked the unidentified accused under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass ) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched investigation to trace and arrest the accused.