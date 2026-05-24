Brijendra’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ culminates in Rohtak; Hooda camp maintains distance

After covering 2,800 km across all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana in a span of seven and a half months, the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ of former MP and All India Congress Committee (AICC) foreign affairs department vice-chairman Brijendra Singh concluded here on Saturday. Congress leader Brijendra Singh, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, and other party leaders during the culmination ceremony of the yatra in Rohtak on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The closing ceremony was attended by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, Congress’s Haryana co-incharge Jitendra Bhagel, Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala, and former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Former MLAs Prahalad Singh Gillakhera and Samsher Gogi were also present alongside several other party leaders. However, leaders from the Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp, including local MP Deepender Hooda and Rohtak MLA BB Batra, were absent.

The yatra began on October 5 last year from the Binain Khap platform in Danoda village of Narwana Assembly constituency and has since travelled through various parts of Haryana as part of a mass outreach campaign.

Brijender’s father and former Union minister Birender Singh had earlier said that invitations for the concluding ceremony have been sent to all former presidents of the HPCC, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Phool Chand Mullana, Balbir Pal Shah, Dharampal Malik, Ashok Tanwar and Uday Bhan.

Addressing the gathering, Brijendra thanked all the people of Haryana for showering their love and blessings to the yatra in every constituency he visited during the yatra. “The only motive of this yatra was to unite people of Haryana and restore the fraternity of Haryana as the BJP was trying to damage the social fabric of Haryana,” he said adding that the Congress is the only party which could fight the BJP.

He also said that massive support to the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ across the country was a result of frustration among the youths against the BJP government. He urged the people to maintain this momentum and ensure BJP’s defeat in the next elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Randeep Surjewala targeted the BJP-led Union government for repeated hikes in the fuel prices in the past couple of days. He also demanded that the central government should form a Yadav regiment in the Indian Army to honour the contribution of the soldiers of the Yadav community.