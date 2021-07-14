BRO officials, construction firm booked for substandard work in J&K

The J&K anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered case against officials of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and proprietors of a private company for substandard work on the national highway from Kitchama to Baramulla in north Kashmir and causing losses to the tune of ₹72.95 lakh.

The case was registered for gross violations committed by project BEACON authorities. The project was allotted to Nowgam-based Mirza Infrastructure Builders.

“The registration of the instant case is the outcome of joint surprise check which was conducted by ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam (black topping material) on national highway in Pattan town area and Baramulla town (from Kitchama to Baramulla) by BEACON authorities. It was found that the macadam work executed at various locations has been completely damaged besides shortfall in thickness of macadam laid on the said road,” the ACB said in a statement.

The statement further said that besides, the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not up to the mark.