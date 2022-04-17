BRO to build world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh
The Border Roads Organisation will construct the world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet to connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said here on Saturday. He stated this while opening the strategically important Himachal to Zanskar Road at Shinku La Pass from where over half a dozen vehicles crossed the Shinku La Pass from Zanskar side towards Manali.
Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary told PTI that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will start the construction of the tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year. He said the Centre has already made ‘Project Yojak’ of BRO to execute this ambitious project. This tunnel, to be completed by 2025, will change the economy of Zanskar Valley, the official added. At present, one has to travel 101 kms from Manali to Darcha on Leh road and thereafter, take a turn from Darcha towards Shinku La Pass and enter Zanskar valley.
The south portal of the tunnel will be at Shinku La and the north portal at Lakhang, he added.
The D-G lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting the Shinku La-Padum road as well as Manali-Leh road in record time.
Massive fire breaks out at Tajpur dump in Ludhiana
Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tones of garbage has accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation. With the summer sun beating down on the accumulated waste, fire incidents are regularly being reported at the landfill. Panic spread in Mahavir Jain Colony, Estate, Puneet Colony, Naamdev Colony, and Kakka village among other areas of the city as the smoke turned the residential areas into gas chambers.
Midnight assault on Panchkula based hotelier
A hotelier was allegedly stopped, assaulted and looted by miscreants, including a girl, in Panchkula's Sector 20 around midnight on April 14. The FIR was registered on Saturday. The victim, Ekansh Aggarwal, 29, a resident of Sector 21 and owner of a restaurant, told HT, “I closed my restaurant and was on my way back home around midnight. As I crossed the Sector 20 underpass, a speeding car came from the Zirakpur side.”
Veggie prices see a dip in Chandigarh as local supply reaches mandis
Vegetable rates have started coming down significantly in the city with local supply hitting the mandis. The rate of lady finger has gone down by ₹50 per kg while that of bitter gourd has dipped by ₹40 per kg in just a week's time. Lemon prices still volatile The price of lemon continues to remain volatile at the apni mandis.
22 arrested in job fraud case worth ₹1.25 crore in Gurugram
Police on Thursday arrested 22 employees of a call centre from Udyog Vihar Phase 5 for allegedly duping at least 1,000 people in the last eight months and making more than ₹1.25 crore on the pretext of offering jobs and facilitating their placement in multiple companies. Police said six partners had been running the call centre in Udyog Vihar's Phase 5 since September last year. The remaining partners are yet to be arrested, said police.
Chandigarh man buys ₹15.4 lakh fancy number for ₹71,000 Activa
An advertising professional residing in Sector 23, 42, Brij Mohan, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000. When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.
